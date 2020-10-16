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'The BIDEN CRIME FAMILY-S Payoff Scheme - Rudy Giuliani-s EXCLUSIVE Reaction'
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94 views • October 16, 2020
Bad guys usually can't coverup their bad behavior for long, Truth usually finds its way to the surface. In this case, it surfaced in Rudy Giuliani's hands and this guy is one of the best investigators ever and he shows just a little of his expertise in this video.
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