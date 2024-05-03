Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There Is No Case
channel image
Son of the Republic
688 Subscribers
32 views
Published 20 hours ago

What Are We Doing Here?

* Lawfare: they can’t beat President Trump any other way.

* These crises didn’t come out of nowhere.

* We are winning this fight.

* We only lose when we stop.

* We must go on offense — and constantly remain on offense.


The full segment is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room (2 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4sw019-bannon-on-lawfare-they-cant-beat-trump-any-other-way.html

Keywords
election riggingdonald trumpglobalismcontrolled oppositionmagaelection interferencenationalismelitismmarxismpopulismsteve bannonelection meddlingtdscriminal conspiracygreat awakeninginformation warfarelawfareshow trialpolitical persecutionunipartyrigged electionmanufactured crisisderangement syndromecaptured operationascendance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket