Street of Dreams~Οδός Ονείρων~Manos Hatzidakis

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PHOTOS BY KATERINA KOSTAKI
Οδός ονείρων - Κάθε κήπος
Street of dreams - Every garden
Στίχοι και μουσική: Μάνος Χατζιδάκις
Music and Lyrics: Manos Hatzidakis
Πρώτη εκτέλεση: Γιώργος Μαρίνος
First perfomance :George Marinos
Κάθε κήπος έχει
μια φωλιά για τα πουλιά.
Κάθε δρόμος έχει
μια καρδιά για τα παιδιά.
Μα κυρά μου εσύ,
σαν τι να λες με την αυγή
και κοιτάς τ' αστέρια
που όλο πέφτουν σαν βροχή.
Δως μου τα μαλλιά σου
να τα κάνω προσευχή,
για να ξαναρχίσω
το τραγούδι απ' την αρχή.
Κάθε σπίτι κρύβει
λίγη αγάπη στη σιωπή.
Μα ένα αγόρι έχει
την αγάπη για ντροπή.
Street of Dreams
Every garden has a nest for the birds
Every street has a heart for the children
But you my lady, what are you chatting with the dawn about?
gazing at the stars that keep falling like rain...
Give me your hair to make them a prayer
And I will start my song from the beginning
Every house hides some love
In its silence
But there is a boy who treats love
As shame.
Territory: Plaka, Acropolis in Athens ~ Greece