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Street of Dreams~Οδός Ονείρων~Manos Hatzidakis
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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17 views • April 27, 2020
*** GREEK AND ENGLISH SUBTITLES
PHOTOS BY KATERINA KOSTAKI

Οδός ονείρων - Κάθε κήπος
Street of dreams - Every garden

Στίχοι και μουσική: Μάνος Χατζιδάκις
Music and Lyrics: Manos Hatzidakis

Πρώτη εκτέλεση: Γιώργος Μαρίνος
First perfomance :George Marinos

Κάθε κήπος έχει
μια φωλιά για τα πουλιά.
Κάθε δρόμος έχει
μια καρδιά για τα παιδιά.

Μα κυρά μου εσύ,
σαν τι να λες με την αυγή
και κοιτάς τ' αστέρια
που όλο πέφτουν σαν βροχή.

Δως μου τα μαλλιά σου
να τα κάνω προσευχή,
για να ξαναρχίσω
το τραγούδι απ' την αρχή.

Κάθε σπίτι κρύβει
λίγη αγάπη στη σιωπή.
Μα ένα αγόρι έχει
την αγάπη για ντροπή.

Street of Dreams

Every garden has a nest for the birds
Every street has a heart for the children

But you my lady, what are you chatting with the dawn about?
gazing at the stars that keep falling like rain...

Give me your hair to make them a prayer
And I will start my song from the beginning

Every house hides some love
In its silence
But there is a boy who treats love
As shame.


Territory: Plaka, Acropolis in Athens ~ Greece
Keywords
greecekaterina kostakiacademy of inner lightathensgreek musicstreet of dreamsmanos hatzidakisplaka
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Privacy Policy