© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden is a China Owned Puppet who would have COST the lives of millions if he were in Charge.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • October 20, 2020
Now we know why Biden allowed policies that were good for China but Deadly for America to be enacted for decades. Hunters Laptop shows the pay 2 play for access given to the Swamp family Democrats. There is no SANE person that would vote for Joe Biden. President Trump is the only one fighting the corruption and refusing to hide it just to stop from being bashed by MSM & DC Swamp monsters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.