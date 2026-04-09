636: Trust the Plans (Clip)

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The plans for the aftermath of World War 2 were being drawn up while the bombs were still falling in Europe, but these plans were not the type of redevelopment most people were expecting. Many diabolical men plotted for the infiltration of the West by forcing the migration of people from the Third World.
The plans came in a variety of names, such as the Morgenthal-Plan, Louis Nizer Plan, Theodore Kaufman Plan, Kalergi Plan, and the Cloward-Piven Strategy, but they all seek similar outcomes for Whites in Europe and North America.
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