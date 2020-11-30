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HUGE Win for Trump as Judge Orders Dominion Voting Machines in Georgia IMPOUNDED!
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48 views • November 30, 2020
★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
HUGE Win for Trump as a Judge Orders the Dominion Voting Machines in Georgia to be IMPOUNDED! In this video, we’re going to look at the roller coaster of rulings coming from one Georgia judge, how his latest ruling is a massive win for the deplorables, and how feckless establishment Republicans in Georgia have actually tried but failed to protect Dominion Voting Systems from the very citizens they claim to represent.
HUGE Win for Trump as a Judge Orders the Dominion Voting Machines in Georgia to be IMPOUNDED! In this video, we’re going to look at the roller coaster of rulings coming from one Georgia judge, how his latest ruling is a massive win for the deplorables, and how feckless establishment Republicans in Georgia have actually tried but failed to protect Dominion Voting Systems from the very citizens they claim to represent.
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