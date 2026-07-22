ALERT!!! Incurable mosquito virus reaches Americas #PESTILENCES #OUTBREAKS #SIGNS-OF-THE-END!!!

My other channels:

Main Channel

https://youtube.com/@malaahk-imnawaahla?si=YIDGoJABLjauFRtd







Back up channels YOUTUBE:

https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar144k2.0?si=IHcwI6SUdqI-OI_e





YOUTUBE:

https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar555?si=nLQMyo4S8c1nw5yw





ODYSEE:

@Imnawa’ahla144k









RUMBLE:

https://rumble.com/user/ELNUIMGABAR144





🕊️Shalawam 👑:





Teaching the Bible with 100% truth according to the scriptures





Name of the Heavenly Father is YAHAWAH - meaning "He is/He Exists"





The Name of His Son is YAHAWASHI - meaning "He is the Deliverer/He is Salvation"





Giving all praises to

YAHAWAH (The Heavenly Father)

BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)

YAHAWASHI (His Son)

BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)

RAWCHAA QADASH (the Holy Spirit)





THE TWELVE TRIBES of YASHARAHLA (BIBLICAL HEBREW ISRAELITES)





YAHAWADAH = 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤃𐤄 = JUDAH = NEGROES/AFRICAN AMERICANS

BANYAMYAN = 𐤁𐤍𐤉𐤌𐤉𐤍 = BENJAMIN = WEST INDIES/ JAMAICA TO BELIZE

LAWYA = 𐤋𐤅𐤉 = LEVI = HAITIANS

SHAMAIWAN = 𐤔𐤌𐤏𐤅𐤍 = SIMEON = DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ZABAWALAN = 𐤆𐤁𐤋𐤅𐤍 = ZEBULON = GUATEMALA TO PANAMA

AHPARYAM = 𐤀𐤐𐤓𐤉𐤌 = EPHRAIM = PUERTO RICANS

MANASHAH = 𐤌𐤍𐤔𐤄 = MANASSEH = CUBANS

GAD = 𐤂𐤃 = GAD = NORTH AMERICAN INDIANS

RAAHWABAN = 𐤓𐤀𐤅𐤁𐤍 = REUBEN = SEMINOLE INDIANS

NAPATHALAYA = 𐤍𐤐𐤕𐤋𐤉 = NAPTHALI = ARGENTINA AND CHILE

AHSHAR = 𐤀𐤔𐤓 = ASHER = COLOMBIA TO URUGUAY

YASHASHAKAR = 𐤉𐤔𐤔𐤊𐤓 = ISSACHAR = MEXICANS

Nationality is determined by the seed of your father not physical appearance.





Double honors to the Apostles and Elders of GMS - who taught us the 100% Truth through the Holy Spirit and who rule and teach well





#yahawahbahashamyahawashi #hebrewisraelites #blacks #latinos #nativeamericanindians #israeliteforeigners #motb #rfidchip #jacobstrouble #ww3 #famine #pestilence #manhood #youtube #rumble #bitchute #dayofatonement #atonement #repent #chariot #chariots #ufo #elect #144k #zombie #zombies #cdc #zombieoutbreak #outbreak #plague #disease #vaccine #covidvaccine