EPISODE 322: ACT OF REBELLION

Today’s show is an Act of Rebellion! The HighWire Reveals The Red Carpet Live Stream Team for Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening!; Then, Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Target, North Face, and the Trans controversy, The Green Agenda is Rolling Out in Europe, and the Origins of the Globalist Agenda; As we near the global premiere of The Great Awakening, Del goes into the Plandemic Production House for an inside look at the making of the 3rd installment of the Plandemic series, getting final thoughts from Director Mikki Willis as they near one of the most important events in the canon of the Plandemic Series; Finally, Del shows how easy it is to commit an act of rebellion.



Guests: Tracy Beanz, Mikki Willis





