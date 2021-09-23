POW! She Gives The Vandalia School Board The What For At September 20, 2021 Meeting.

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I would like to ask you all to pray for me that I do better at getting involved like this at the local level of my home town.
Another good example of A California Nurse Exposes CDC's Project Shielding - https://www.brighteon.com/d73cfe66-aa47-40ab-9ea0-4a90f12eb0d8
at a local meeting.