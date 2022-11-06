Morgan Stanley to Reduce Employee Headcount as Dealmaking Slows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/509467
Summary：11/03/2022 Morgan Stanley under James P. Goldman is taking strong measures to get rid of redundant staff. The cuts will predominantly come from capital market teams in HongKong and mainland China. The rest are expected to come from teams focusing on China Business both on and offshore.