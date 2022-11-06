Create New Account
Morgan Stanley to Reduce Employee Headcount as Dealmaking Slows
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/509467

Summary：11/03/2022 Morgan Stanley under James P. Goldman is taking strong measures to get rid of redundant staff. The cuts will predominantly come from capital market teams in HongKong and mainland China. The rest are expected to come from teams focusing on China Business both on and offshore.

