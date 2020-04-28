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PROSTO Z OIOMU W NOWYM JORKU RELACJA LEKARZA - COVID-19 czy BRAK TLENU?
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25 views • April 28, 2020
Czy to naprawdę jest wirusowe czy ma związek z faktem, że 5G? C.H.I.N.A uwolnił 60 Ghz w całym kraju z WUHAN jako PILOT CITY. Niewiarygodne porównania do symptomów „pokazywania” jako wirus w porównaniu z tym, co dzieje się, gdy ktoś zostanie uderzony falami 60GHz, i ma to wpływ na pobieranie tlenu przez hemoglobinę. Ta konkretna częstotliwość jest absorbowana przez tlen. 60GHz powoduje rotację elektronów wokół cząsteczki tlenu, co powoduje obrót, co hamuje zdolność hemoglobiny do właściwego wychwytywania tych cząsteczek tlenu. Jakie byłoby ostateczne „rozwiązanie” takiego problemu, jak ten „wirus”?
link do oryginalnego wideo: https://youtu.be/1EWQPgF6-UQ
https://youtu.be/k9GYTc53r2o
link do oryginalnego wideo: https://youtu.be/1EWQPgF6-UQ
https://youtu.be/k9GYTc53r2o
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