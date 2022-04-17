The O'Connell Report: TELEGRAM... A 'RUSSIAN ISRAELI' UNIT 8200 BACKDOOR APP

Telegram is a hugely popular and hugely useful app you can put on your phone and or laptop. It's Cloud Based - meaning it keeps ALL your data on a "centralized cloud server" that you can access with any device. That server that contains ALL that data is where? Dubai, United Arab Emirates. And who is totally best friends with Dubai?Israel is deep in bed with Russia - but clueless clowns think these Young Global Leader Davos founders of Telegram are gonna keep them free :-D Oh come on...First published on March 31st, 2022.Video Source: Brendon O'Connell (Bitchute):182. SHADOWGATE - MY FAVE RUSSIAN ISRAELI GRU UNIT 8200 APP - TELEGRAMCopyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.