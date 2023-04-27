GOP SELLS OUT To LGBTQ Agenda: TPUSA & Mainstream Republicans EMBRACE Gay Rights

The GOP is taking America further down the slippery slope of evil.

Ella Maulding is here to talk about how mainstream Republicans continue to court the LGBT enclave.

The GOP has totally abandoned real conservative values.

The Republican party has a disdain for Christian voters.

The GOP released a video for International Women’s Month where they highlight black domestic abuse survivors and transgenders.

Ella Maulding was kicked out of a pro-life organization for alleged anti-semitism.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis has signed a bill that criminalizes speech that is arbitrarily labeled as “anti-semetism”.

The LGBTQ does not represent conservative values.

It’s time for the GOP to stop courting degenerate perverts and realize their immorality is why America has so many problems.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network