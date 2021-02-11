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Jan Markell, “Antichrist Kingdom Rising” (Part 2)
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145 views • February 11, 2021
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Jan and her guests, Pastor Billy Crone and Pastor Brandon Holthaus, conclude their two-part series on the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset.” This effort will very likely usher in the Antichrist and it’s hiding in plain sight. Can the Church push back and delay this abomination? Jan clarifies that the “Reset” for the Christian is the Rapture.
Jan and her guests, Pastor Billy Crone and Pastor Brandon Holthaus, conclude their two-part series on the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset.” This effort will very likely usher in the Antichrist and it’s hiding in plain sight. Can the Church push back and delay this abomination? Jan clarifies that the “Reset” for the Christian is the Rapture.
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