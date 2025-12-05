BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Was RIGHT: Somalia IS a 'Garbage Country' | The Cultural Relativism LIE
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
359 followers
33 views • 24 hours ago

Cultural Relativism CRUMBLES when faced with the truth about 'Garbage Countries.' 💣


Donald Trump called Somalia a "garbage country," and the woke Left had a meltdown, screaming "All cultures are equal!" But are they?


In this RANT, we drop truth bombs on the disastrous reality of cultural relativism by looking at the hard facts about Somalia's societal output.


What they DON'T want you to know about Somalia:


98% FGM Rate: The unthinkable cruelty against women that the media ignores. Is this "equal" to Norway?


The Honor Killing Threat: My personal story of death threats for dating a non-Muslim—where cultural tolerance dies.


Corruption Champions: Ranked dead last for decades—the massive US tax dollar scandal linked to Al-Shabaab terrorists.


The Sati Example: Why NOT all cultures are created equal, and why Western values have clearly won the race.


The Left's goal isn't tolerance; it's the purposeful dilution of Western societal trust for political gain. We dissect the bigotry of cultural relativism and expose the lies of the virtue signalers.


🔥 THUMB UP this video if you're tired of being called a bigot for stating facts! 💬 Let me know your thoughts on cultural relativism and "garbage countries" in the comments below!


#Somalia #Trump #CulturalRelativism #FGM #Woke #PoliticalCorrectness #Corruption #HonorKilling #conservativerant

