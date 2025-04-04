Protect American Culture/Save America From The Democrat Party!

Myron Gaines GOES OFF During Epic Interview With Owen Shroyer On Infowars

The East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) is hell-bent on carving a 402-acre Muslim utopia dubbed “EPIC City” out of Collin and Hunt Counties, just 40 minutes from Dallas. Over 1,000 homes, a mosque, a faith school, a college, and athletic fields, all pitched as a “well-integrated” beacon for Muslim life. Once you scratch the surface it begins to reek of a Sharia stronghold. Thanks to Zombie Biden, there are cells all across the United States prepared to be green lit at any moment. The liberal exodus of Californians has caused enough chaos in the Lone Star State. Texans turned out in droves to put an end to the infiltration of this foreign influence. And Governor Greg Abbott’s is not swallowing the PR Kool-Aid from EPIC’s spokesman Yasir Qadhi. As of March 25, Abbott unleashed a dozen state agencies to sniff out “serious legal issues,” The Texas Workforce Commission is hunting down Fair Housing Act breaches involving discrimination against non-Muslims. While the Securities Board is chasing investor fraud. The Funeral Service Commission even smacked EPIC with a cease-and-desist for running an unlicensed funeral home. Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach is waving House Bill 45 around like a battle flag, a 2017 law he forged to ban foreign codes i.e. Sharia law from Texas courts. The pushback is a full on blitz. While CAIR whines about religious liberty attacks. If EPIC pulls a First Amendment hail Mary, backed by the commandeered Soros justice system we’re headed for a legal cage match that will echo nationwide.