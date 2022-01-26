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Christianity in Hollywood and the Role of Religion in the Film Industry and Media as a Whole with Kevin Sorbo
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51 views • January 26, 2022
Why does Hollywood seem to shy away from the topic of Christianity? Though the big-box movies often have massive budgets, more thoughtful Christian pieces usually do not get the same attention. Listen up to learn:
How Hollywood generally treats the topic of Christianity
Why fewer faith-based movies get made
How more faith-based productions can find success
Actor, Producer, and Director, Kevin Sorbo, shares his experience as a professional in Hollywood standing up for Christianity in a religion-averse environment.
Despite the more thoughtful and family-oriented topics and approaches of faith-based movies, very few get the same level of attention given to big-box productions. However, over 80-million households may be waiting for just such works.
From strengthening his own faith and the values of others, Kevin Sorbo plans to keep fighting to bring faith-based productions into the mainstream. If we continue the same path we are on, we may pass the tipping point and find ourselves in severe trouble.
Visit https://www.sorbostudios.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
How Hollywood generally treats the topic of Christianity
Why fewer faith-based movies get made
How more faith-based productions can find success
Actor, Producer, and Director, Kevin Sorbo, shares his experience as a professional in Hollywood standing up for Christianity in a religion-averse environment.
Despite the more thoughtful and family-oriented topics and approaches of faith-based movies, very few get the same level of attention given to big-box productions. However, over 80-million households may be waiting for just such works.
From strengthening his own faith and the values of others, Kevin Sorbo plans to keep fighting to bring faith-based productions into the mainstream. If we continue the same path we are on, we may pass the tipping point and find ourselves in severe trouble.
Visit https://www.sorbostudios.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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