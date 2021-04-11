Politically Incorrect Prince Philip; N. Ireland Clashes, St Vincent Volcano Erupts 4/11/2021

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#DukeofEdinburgh dies at 99, his sense of humor was politically incorrect, and brought joy to many; Scenes of violence and unrest in the streets of #NorthernIreland this week, worst in years what's going on? In the #Caribbean: #SoufrièreSaintVincent and active volcano erupts, covering everything in a thick layer of grey ash; and #Brazil building new #ChristtheProtector statue which will be taller than the one in #Rio. All of that and MUCH more, join us!