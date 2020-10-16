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The David Knight Show (16October20 Full Show)
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51 views • October 16, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:25 Trump could easily & immediately end lockdown even in Democrat-controlled states. Here’s how
— 00:22:18 Army says social distancing and other COVID regulations will be permanent
— 00:26:20 More panic & lies about a biker rally in Daytona. Debunking the lies about Sturgis that media continues to sell
— 00:35:16 Chris Christie is now panicked about COVID after he recovered. But there are things he’s not telling you
— 00:55:52 Remember when Yang & AOC pushed the radical idea of Universal Basic Income just a year ago? It’s not just financial insanity — it’s communism, not “stimulus”. And Trump has capitulated to Pelosi’s demands in the fight over “stimulus”
— 01:23:43 Negative interest rates, cashless society, Central Bank cryptocurrency — what can we learn from Venezuela
— 01:37:20 Social media censorship becomes bolder as GOP does nothing. Here’s what they could do…
— 01:55:06 Town Halls: Biden given softball treatment by Stephanopolous, Trump attacked incessantly by Savannah Guthrie
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:25 Trump could easily & immediately end lockdown even in Democrat-controlled states. Here’s how
— 00:22:18 Army says social distancing and other COVID regulations will be permanent
— 00:26:20 More panic & lies about a biker rally in Daytona. Debunking the lies about Sturgis that media continues to sell
— 00:35:16 Chris Christie is now panicked about COVID after he recovered. But there are things he’s not telling you
— 00:55:52 Remember when Yang & AOC pushed the radical idea of Universal Basic Income just a year ago? It’s not just financial insanity — it’s communism, not “stimulus”. And Trump has capitulated to Pelosi’s demands in the fight over “stimulus”
— 01:23:43 Negative interest rates, cashless society, Central Bank cryptocurrency — what can we learn from Venezuela
— 01:37:20 Social media censorship becomes bolder as GOP does nothing. Here’s what they could do…
— 01:55:06 Town Halls: Biden given softball treatment by Stephanopolous, Trump attacked incessantly by Savannah Guthrie
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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