❗️Pentagon slashes number of general officers - Hegseth

❗️Pentagon slashes number of general officers

‘Less generals, more GIs’ — DoD chief Hegseth proposes significant reduction in Army and National Guard general officers

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has called for a 20% reduction in general officers in the Army and Air National Guard.

"My title is 'Less generals, more GIs'.... More generals and admirals does not equal more success."

Adding:

South Korea pitches GIANT deal to arm Canada

The program aims to provide Canada with submarines, artillery and armored vehicles, CBC reported.

▪️ Shipbuilders Hanwha Ocean and Hyundai Heavy Industries have prepared a joint plan worth $14.4-17.3 billion to build four KSS-III class submarines by 2035.

▪️ Hanwha Aerospace will supply the Canadian army with self-propelled howitzers, rocket artillery similar to HIMARS, and a large batch of armored vehicles, potentially exceeding $700 million.

Guess Canada-US military bromance went sour🤔