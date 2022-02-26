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Ukraine Analysis
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137 views • February 26, 2022
Yes, there is intelligent life here on earth. Unlike the people on your nightly news, this commentary and analysis is worth listening to.
"Nordstream 2: The REAL Reason For Russia's "Special Military Operations" In Ukraine. Is WW3 Next?" https://youtu.be/dxONewfA9VA
"The War in Ukraine | Glenn Greenwald" https://youtu.be/46bzpo2fPTw
"The Ukraine Crisis with Dan Cohen and Scott Ritter" https://youtu.be/IexFtDCJNsM
"Nordstream 2: The REAL Reason For Russia's "Special Military Operations" In Ukraine. Is WW3 Next?" https://youtu.be/dxONewfA9VA
"The War in Ukraine | Glenn Greenwald" https://youtu.be/46bzpo2fPTw
"The Ukraine Crisis with Dan Cohen and Scott Ritter" https://youtu.be/IexFtDCJNsM
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