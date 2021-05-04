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INNER AND OUTER CIRCLES OF HUMANITY,CIVILIZATION VS BARBARISM
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51 views • May 04, 2021
ABOUT WAR BEING THE RESULT OF PLANETARY INFLUENCES
TIME SCALES IN DIFFERENT SIZE BEINGS:PLANETS, STARS, SUNS, HUMANS, ATOMS..
FALLING UNDER BUNIFICENT INFLUENCES
FAVORITE AUTHORS:
PETER OUSPENSKY
RODNEY COLIN SMITH
GEORGE GURDJIEFF
MEHER BABA
RAM DASS
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
TIME SCALES IN DIFFERENT SIZE BEINGS:PLANETS, STARS, SUNS, HUMANS, ATOMS..
FALLING UNDER BUNIFICENT INFLUENCES
FAVORITE AUTHORS:
PETER OUSPENSKY
RODNEY COLIN SMITH
GEORGE GURDJIEFF
MEHER BABA
RAM DASS
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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