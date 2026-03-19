RT News - March 19 2026 2PM GMT

March 19, 2026

rt.com





RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and journalist Ali Rida are nearly killed by an IDF strike on a bridge near a Lebanese army base. Both journalists were wounded by a missile despite being clearly marked as Press. Global energy prices soar higher as the world's largest LNG facility in Qatar erupts in flames after being hit by retaliatory fire from Iran. That's as the crisis also poses risks to helium supply chains - crucial for the semiconductor industry in the US itself. Donald Trump denies the IDF warned Washington about targeting Iran's largest gas field. But a former US ambassador to Israel says there's no chance it would strike without informing the Pentagon. We report from Tehran where cultural treasures are not immune to the wide-spread violence. That's as attacks on Iran and counter-strikes against Israeli and US regional facilities show no sign of relenting.





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