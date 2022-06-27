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TLAV You're Being Played Using Roe vs. Wade & WHO's Tedros Says Health Security Cannot Be Voluntary
The Last American Vagabondhttps://rumble.com/v19wvmz-youre-being-played-using-roe-vs.-wade-and-whos-tedros-says-health-security-.html
https://odysee.com/TDWU-6-25-22:5c1389461a82f78752497672b8812199cf30385e?src=embed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3GYjuUeOkBh/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/youre-being-played-using-roe-vs-wade-whos-tedros-says-health-security-cannot-be-voluntary/
You’re Being Played Using Roe vs. Wade & WHO’s Tedros Says Health Security Cannot Be Voluntary