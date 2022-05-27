THE HIDDEN PROMISE OF DIRECT SPECIALTY CARE RELATIONSHIPS

Grace Torres-Hodges, DPM, MBA, FACPM, FASPS - Owner/Founder Torres Hodges Podiatry

@drgracedpm



Patients and employers increasingly know of the benefits of a relationship with their physician in a subscription-based, Direct Primary Care (DPC) practice. There is no pressure to rush the appointment or over-utilize drugs or treatments or inflate reimbursements. DPC gives doctors a chance to expand their own training, and offer more integrated services to meet customer demands. The result: Both parties achieve happiness.



But what about specialists? Is there room in this free market system for specialists to develop direct relationships with patients and develop broader practices and happier parties in the process?



Dr. Grace Torres-Hodges, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon, is a Direct Specialty Care (DSC) physician. She has proven the concept works and is now advising other doctors on how to join the free market solution. Just as DPCs expand what “primary care” can entail, DSCs allow specialists to thrive in direct care relationships with their patients.



So, how can direct specialists solve larger health system problems, like overutilization, patient bankruptcy, or physician burnout? Dr. Grace reviews these issues and more.