Jan 4, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for January 3, 2024.





Here is the January 3, 2024 message of Our Lady to Gisella Cardia:





Dear children of my Immaculate Heart, thank you for listening to my call in your heart.





My children, pray and seek peace with your brothers and sisters.





Children, this year that is approaching, whether it is a year of decision or for good or for evil, let yourselves be transformed by the Holy Spirit, be new men.





Children, persecutions will be stronger and stronger, for all who will follow the Father and his Holy Word.





Now, I ask you to offer your sufferings, which are of purification.





Now I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





On December 3, 2023 Our Lady gave a powerful message to Gisella about the coming persecutions as well.





Here is the December 3, 2023 message of Our Lady to Gisella Cardia:





Beloved children, thank you for answering my call in your heart.





Children, I beg you, convert, you have no more time, concentrate for eternal life in heaven where the Father awaits you.





Beloved children, pray for my beloved church, beware of the Wolves disguised as lambs that distract my flock bringing it into confusion.





Favorite children (priests) you must understand that the path you have taken is the road that will lead you into the abyss.





I ask my pastors: be saints, righteous and holy, follow the true doctrine of faith before apostasy can be full.





Now I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity, amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Medjehgoria, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





