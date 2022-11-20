Create New Account
Storytelling for a realtor
152 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 9 days ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNyKLQeApho 

An overview video shot on a Sony Xperia 5 phone camera for the sale of an apartment.


00:59 short backstage from filming.

Additional light was used

TWO APUTURE AMARAN LED PANELS

TWO GreenBean Fresnel 300 APPLIANCES

TWO HALOGEN SPOTLIGHTS FOR 1 kW.


1:11 Storytelling. A video for a realtor.

A unique storytelling format. The story through which the real estate object is revealed.

A memorable and unusual format that ensures that your object will stand out and be remembered against the background of the rest

of the video shows the apartment. All rooms. I rented it for a realtor. It is placed with an announcement of sale on Avito and other resources.

Shot on REDMI NOTE 9S


Mobilography. Welcome to the friendly community of fans of shooting on the phone!

Post your work via offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.

We tell stories about our photos and get to know each other.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

Keywords
businessreal estaterealtorinteriorstorytellingapartmentreal estate agentreal estate agencymobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographysmartphone videographyapartment designshooting on the phonevideo on the phonemobile shootingbudget videoapartment saleapartment purchase

