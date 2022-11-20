Storytelling for a realtor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNyKLQeApho

An overview video shot on a Sony Xperia 5 phone camera for the sale of an apartment.





00:59 short backstage from filming.

Additional light was used

TWO APUTURE AMARAN LED PANELS

TWO GreenBean Fresnel 300 APPLIANCES

TWO HALOGEN SPOTLIGHTS FOR 1 kW.





1:11 Storytelling. A video for a realtor.

A unique storytelling format. The story through which the real estate object is revealed.

A memorable and unusual format that ensures that your object will stand out and be remembered against the background of the rest

of the video shows the apartment. All rooms. I rented it for a realtor. It is placed with an announcement of sale on Avito and other resources.

Shot on REDMI NOTE 9S





