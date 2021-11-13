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Are THESE the Best Antioxidants for Graphene Oxide Toxicity?
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389 views • November 13, 2021
NAC and Glutathione are perhaps the best combination of antioxidants to help detox serious toxins such as heavy metals, toxic drugs, and dangerous free radicals. All 3 of these toxin categories can apply to graphene oxide, the industrial compound that is now at the forefront of medicine and technology. In this video we review how effective NAC and Glutathione (GSH) are at mitigating damage from graphene oxide exposure.
Best Antioxidant for Long-Term Eye Health (article):
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance/astaxanthin-an-amazing-antioxidant-eyes
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Uptake and effects of graphene oxide nanomaterials alone and in combination with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33618313/
2) Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
3) Effects of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles on the Immune System Biomarkers Produced by RAW 264.7 and Human Whole Blood Cell Cultures: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29495255/
4) Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
5) N-acetylcysteine in psychiatry: current therapeutic evidence and potential mechanisms of action - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3044191/
6) Biocompatible N-acetyl cysteine reduces graphene oxide and persists at the surface as a green radical scavenger: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30892320/
7) Potent Thrombolytic Effect of N-Acetylcysteine on Arterial Thrombi:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487393/
8) SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
9) Evaluation of the toxicity of graphene oxide exposure to the eye
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27385068/
10) Investigating oxidation state-induced toxicity of PEGylated graphene oxide in ocular tissue using gene expression profiles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29888639/
11) Ocular toxicity of reduced graphene oxide or graphene oxide exposure in mouse eyes: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29803558/
12) Free Radical Electron Photo https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/
13) Graphene Oxide Photo – graphene-info.com
14) Health Canada Graphene Recall Link –
https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/graphene-face-masks
15) Glutathione Picture - https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/aminoacids/pages/glutathione.html
-Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
-Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Best Antioxidant for Long-Term Eye Health (article):
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance/astaxanthin-an-amazing-antioxidant-eyes
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Uptake and effects of graphene oxide nanomaterials alone and in combination with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in zebrafish: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33618313/
2) Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
3) Effects of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles on the Immune System Biomarkers Produced by RAW 264.7 and Human Whole Blood Cell Cultures: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29495255/
4) Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
5) N-acetylcysteine in psychiatry: current therapeutic evidence and potential mechanisms of action - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3044191/
6) Biocompatible N-acetyl cysteine reduces graphene oxide and persists at the surface as a green radical scavenger: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30892320/
7) Potent Thrombolytic Effect of N-Acetylcysteine on Arterial Thrombi:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28487393/
8) SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
9) Evaluation of the toxicity of graphene oxide exposure to the eye
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27385068/
10) Investigating oxidation state-induced toxicity of PEGylated graphene oxide in ocular tissue using gene expression profiles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29888639/
11) Ocular toxicity of reduced graphene oxide or graphene oxide exposure in mouse eyes: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29803558/
12) Free Radical Electron Photo https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/
13) Graphene Oxide Photo – graphene-info.com
14) Health Canada Graphene Recall Link –
https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/graphene-face-masks
15) Glutathione Picture - https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/aminoacids/pages/glutathione.html
-Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
-Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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