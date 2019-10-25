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Iodine Conspiracy
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768 views • October 25, 2019
What's in the water and what lies under the surface.
Study Links Fluoridated Water During Pregnancy to Lower IQs
https://www.thedailybeast.com/fluoridated-water-during-pregnancy-linked-to-lower-iqs-study-published-by-jama-pediatrics-says?ref=home
Effects of drinking water with high iodine concentration on the intelligence of children in Tianjin, China
https://academic.oup.com/jpubhealth/article/31/1/32/1586582
How Adding Iodine To Salt Resulted In A Decade's Worth Of IQ Gains For The United States
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/iodization-effect-on-iq-2013-7
Pregnant mothers and the dangers of iodine deficiency
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/dec/07/pregnant-mothers-and-the-dangers-of-iodine-deficiency
China Confronts Retardation Of Millions Deficient in Iodine
https://www.nytimes.com/1996/06/04/world/china-confronts-retardation-of-millions-deficient-in-iodine.html
Study Links Fluoridated Water During Pregnancy to Lower IQs
https://www.thedailybeast.com/fluoridated-water-during-pregnancy-linked-to-lower-iqs-study-published-by-jama-pediatrics-says?ref=home
Effects of drinking water with high iodine concentration on the intelligence of children in Tianjin, China
https://academic.oup.com/jpubhealth/article/31/1/32/1586582
How Adding Iodine To Salt Resulted In A Decade's Worth Of IQ Gains For The United States
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/iodization-effect-on-iq-2013-7
Pregnant mothers and the dangers of iodine deficiency
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/dec/07/pregnant-mothers-and-the-dangers-of-iodine-deficiency
China Confronts Retardation Of Millions Deficient in Iodine
https://www.nytimes.com/1996/06/04/world/china-confronts-retardation-of-millions-deficient-in-iodine.html
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