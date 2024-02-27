Very relevant and timely discussion of how Traitor Obama , along with the Sniffer and Hillabeast - ruined and continue to ruin our Country - all three are Traitors
35 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Obama really is and was pure evil from what I can tell. And his Man Wife Big Mike has a penis.
Keywords
obamabidentraitors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos