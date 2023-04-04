Romans Walk, part 8: No free will, all creation saved, and our destiny

In about 15 verses, Paul destorys the possibility of human free will, teaches on the fact that ALL creation will be freed to be sons and daughters of God, and outlines our destiny as sharing in Christ's destiny.
Oriiginal Link: https://youtu.be/1C-G7MF-FQk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.