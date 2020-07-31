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Wayne Root - BIDEN = Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated
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14 views • July 31, 2020
President Trump loves branding his opponents. Boy, do I have the brand for Joe Biden. Other than “Basement Biden.” Or Biden is the leader of the “Dementia-crats.” Those two are effective and memorable too. But nothing beats this little ditty: BIDEN stands for “BIGGEST IDIOT DEMOCRATS EVER NOMINATED.” Written by Wayne Allyn Root
Produced, Edited, and Narrated by Real Free News at realfreenews.com. Subscribe: Youtube - RealFreeNews, Brighteon - Real Free News. Follow: Parler @Realfreenews, Facebook @realfreenews, Twitter @RealFreeNewsNow, Instagram @realfreenews, Gab @realfreenews
#trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #realfreenews #wayneroot #wayneallynroot #wayneallynrootshow
Produced, Edited, and Narrated by Real Free News at realfreenews.com. Subscribe: Youtube - RealFreeNews, Brighteon - Real Free News. Follow: Parler @Realfreenews, Facebook @realfreenews, Twitter @RealFreeNewsNow, Instagram @realfreenews, Gab @realfreenews
#trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #realfreenews #wayneroot #wayneallynroot #wayneallynrootshow
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