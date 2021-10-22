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God Wants Everyone to Repent... Will You?
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20 views • October 22, 2021
God will be patient with us our whole life. He will always want us to repent and obey Him. But notice that nowhere in the bible does it say that everyone will be saved. In fact Jesus says the oopposite. The way to heave nis narrow and few find it. While the path to hell is wide and many are on it. Will you repent everytime you step off the narrow path (if you ever even make it on there)? or will you stay on the wide path for eternity?
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