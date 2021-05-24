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O Dr. Eric Berg για τη Βιταμίνη D
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117 views • May 24, 2021
Πόσο σημαντική είναι η επάρκεια της βιταμίνης D στον οργανισμό μας;
Ο Δόκτωρ Έρικ Μπεργκ παραθέτει στοιχεία σχετικά με τα αποτελέσματα της ανεπάρκειας της βιταμίνης D.
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2Hnl7iRvpo
Εδώ θα βρείτε εμάς:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-673507
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
https://newtube.app/user/EternalNow https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/ https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow8888
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
Σας αρέσει η δουλειά μας; Κεράστε μας έναν καφέ!
paypal.me/EternalNowblog
Ο Δόκτωρ Έρικ Μπεργκ παραθέτει στοιχεία σχετικά με τα αποτελέσματα της ανεπάρκειας της βιταμίνης D.
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2Hnl7iRvpo
Εδώ θα βρείτε εμάς:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-673507
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
https://newtube.app/user/EternalNow https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/ https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow8888
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
Σας αρέσει η δουλειά μας; Κεράστε μας έναν καφέ!
paypal.me/EternalNowblog
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