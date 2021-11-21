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I am, You are, We are Australian. Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 20 November, 2021.
Aussie Flyers
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50 views • November 21, 2021
At the Worldwide Rally For Freedom and Human Rights yesterday in Brisbane, Qld, Australia.

I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE AUSTRALIAN

Aerial footage from rallies across the nation estimate the numbers were -
Melbourne 350000
Sydney 200000
Brisbane 150000
Perth 70000
Adelaide 40000
Cairns 15000
Mackay 5000
Plus thousands more in other capital cities and regional towns.
All up over a million people attended the rallies around Australia, and millions more across the planet!

The people have stood up, we say NO to medical apartheid, NO to lockdowns and restrictions of movement and NO to jabbing OUR KIDS!!!!!

We have already won this war and now we have to hammer it home.

#NothingCanStopTheGreatAwakeningOfHumanity

Thank you to Main Beach Media for the montage.

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