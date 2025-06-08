💥Iran obtained thousands of classified docs on Israel's military, scientific & NUCLEAR programs - Iran's Intelligence Minister confirms

Iran obtained thousands of classified docs on Israel's military, scientific and NUCLEAR programs — Iran's Intelligence Minister confirms

IRAN STRIKES GOLD: Major intelligence victory over Israel revealed

▪️Here’s what Intel Minister Esmaeil Khatib told national media about their latest game-changing operation:

▪️Thousands of documents on Israel’s military, nuclear, and scientific sectors now in Iran’s hands.

▪️Vital intel on Israel’s ties with the US and Western nations also seized.





▪️The documents will significantly boost Iran’s offensive capabilities — this is huge.

▪️How they got the files into Iran? That’s a secret, and we’re keeping it that way.

▪️This complex, multifaceted operation dealt a massive blow to Israel’s intelligence network.

▪️Some of the documents will be revealed soon.

A major intelligence operation that’s shaking up the balance. The treasure is now in Iran's hands, and this is just the beginning.