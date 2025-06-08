BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Iran obtained thousands of classified docs on Israel's military, scientific & NUCLEAR programs - Iran's Intelligence Minister confirms
Iran obtained thousands of classified docs on Israel's military, scientific and NUCLEAR programs — Iran's Intelligence Minister confirms

'These materials directly contribute to our nation's offensive capabilities'.

Yesterday, this was rumored...

Iranian state media reports on new GROUNDBREAKING intel op 

Say plan was months in the making

And by the time Israelis allegedly spying for Iran arrested in late April, nuclear info had already been obtained

Iran STEALS Israel's nuclear archives — Al-Mayadeen

BOMBSHELL sources say Iran's intelligence obtains THOUSANDS of sensitive docs on Tel Aviv's nuclear sites

Report adds material volume so large, examining it would take 'a long time'

Adding what known: 

IRAN STRIKES GOLD: Major intelligence victory over Israel revealed

💥 Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence drops a bombshell! 💥

▪️Here’s what Intel Minister Esmaeil Khatib told national media about their latest game-changing operation:

▪️Thousands of documents on Israel’s military, nuclear, and scientific sectors now in Iran’s hands.

▪️Vital intel on Israel’s ties with the US and Western nations also seized.


▪️The documents will significantly boost Iran’s offensive capabilities — this is huge.

▪️How they got the files into Iran? That’s a secret, and we’re keeping it that way.

▪️This complex, multifaceted operation dealt a massive blow to Israel’s intelligence network.

▪️Some of the documents will be revealed soon.

A major intelligence operation that’s shaking up the balance. The treasure is now in Iran's hands, and this is just the beginning.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
