HILLBILLY ?? WHO IS REUTERS TO CALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO SAVED THEIR TOWN FROM FIRE WHEN THE FIRE DEPARTMENT BAILED OUT AND GOVERNOR FAILED TO PROTECT THE TOWN - FUCK REUTERS & ROTHCHILD PISS-ANTS

Reuters and Associated Press 100% Owned By Zionist Rothschild: History Of The House Of The Rothschild



The House of Zionist Rothschild bought Reuters news service in the 1800's. Within the last 20 years, Reuters bought the Associated Press. Now the Elite own the two largest wire services in the world, where most newspapers get their news. The Rothschilds have control of all three U.S. Networks, plus other aspects of the recording and mass media industry according to research by Eustice Mullins in his book 'Who Owns the TV Networks'.



"Not a single announcement will reach the public without our control. Even now this is already being attained by us inasmuch as all news items are received by a few agencies, in whose offices they are focused from all parts of the world. These agencies will then be already entirely ours and will give publicity only to what we dictate to them." - Protocol 12:4 The Protocols of the Elders of Zion



"In 1913 Jacob Schiff sets up the Anti Defamation League (ADL) in the United States. This organisation is FORMED TO SLANDER ANYONE WHO QUESTIONS OR CHALLENGES THE ZIONIST ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL CONSPIRACY AS BEING ANTI-SEMITIC."



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Zionist Rothschild Media Control:



1891: The British Labour Leader makes the following statement on the subject of the Rothschilds, ”This blood-sucking crew has been the cause of untold mischief and misery in Europe during the present century, and has piled up its prodigious wealth chiefly through fomenting wars between States which ought never to have quarrelled. Whenever there is trouble in Europe, wherever rumours of war circulate and men’s minds are distraught with fear of change and calamity you may be sure that a hook-nosed Rothschild is at his games somewhere near the region of the disturbance.”. Comments like this worry the Rothschilds and towards the end of the 1800’s they purchase Reuters news agency so they can have some control of the media.



Furthermore, the Rothschilds have control of the three European news agencies, Wolff (est. 1849) in Germany, Reuters (est. 1851) in England, and Havas (est. 1835) in France.



The Rothschilds use Wolff to manipulate the German people into a fervour for war. From around this time, the Rothschilds are rarely reported in the media, because they own the media.



Zionist Rothschild purchases Reuters News Agency around 1888.



Zionist Rothschild Financial Control:



The Private Criminal Rothschild Federal Bank Was Spirited Into The United States Between 1:30am – 4:00am 1913



In 1913 Jacob Schiff sets up the Anti Defamation League (ADL) in the United States. This organisation is FORMED TO SLANDER ANYONE WHO QUESTIONS OR CHALLENGES THE ZIONIST ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL CONSPIRACY AS BEING ANTI-SEMITIC.



Congress voted on the Rothschild’s Federal Reserve Act on December 22nd, 1913 between the hours of 1:30 AM and 4:30 AM.



The president that signed the law that created the Federal Reserve, Woodrow Wilson, later sounded like he very much regretted the decision when he wrote the following:



“A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is privately concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men … [W]e have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world–no longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and the duress of small groups of dominant men.”



Between 1921 and 1929 the Federal Reserve increased the U.S. money supply by 62 percent. This was the time known as “The Roaring 20s”.



In addition, highly leveraged “margin loans” became very common during this time period.



In October 1929, the New York bankers started calling in these margin loans on a massive scale. This created the initial crash that launched the Great Depression.



Rather than expand the money supply in response to this crisis, the Federal Reserve really tightened it up.



In fact, it was reported that the U.S. money supply contracted by eight billion dollars between 1929 and 1933. That was an extraordinary amount of money in those days. Over one-third of all U.S. banks went bankrupt. The New York bankers were able to buy up other banks and all kinds of other assets for pennies on the dollar.



Are American students being taught any of this today? Of course not.



Because of media control, we have lost so much of what is important about our history. And you know what they say – those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.