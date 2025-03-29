JFK Files & NBC's Secret Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Could Blow Open The Entire JFK Investigation
* NBC has a video that allegedly shows Lee Harvey Oswald near JFK’s vehicle when the assassination took place — which means he couldn’t have been the shooter.
* According to a newly declassified document, the CIA rejected the ‘lone gunman’ theory.
* READ: Donald Heath memo
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 March 2025)