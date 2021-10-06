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Read Along: real Title: P3 Only Way To End The Massacre that Masquerades as a Cure https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/10/only-way-to-end-rona.html
song Death is Dead. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2TOWbHT4GU
Revelation 6, The 3rd Seal, The Black Horse is carrying scales. He is Coming For those not using Just Scales and Balances: Silver Dimes! The Tithe belongs to God. The Tithe is a silver Dime.
Power to do the Right thing.
God gave me, you his power to do the right thing.
DO NOT LISTEN TO PEOPLE LIKE Who talks about the power of the enemy. WOW! i JUST GOT A DOSE OF HELL ON EARTH. I was listening to someone who Poisons your heart and mind using words. He will be judge by every word that ***does not*** proceed from the Father of All Light. Jesus is the Light of God who came into this world to save men's souls and fill their hearts and minds with his word and Faith in his word and the power of that Word. Joy and Happiness. We have a response to his Torturing people with Fear. To those is working for the Bad guys. They rule by Fear. No one is that powerful, No one!
A blog to help people learn about God. Learn how there is nothing, absolutely nothing more powerful than God Almighty. All people have to do is meditate on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. It is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Every Word was written from Scripture. So, Yes it is equal to Scripture. "history has proven that when evil is tolerated people suffer. That equates to Peter in the first sermon ever Preached: God will not tolerated sin any longer. You were once ignorant but now Jesus has paid the price for all men sins. All men must repent and obey every Word of God. Martin Luther, Man lives by Faith in God Alone, Man lives by every word of God alone, or Scripture Alone. Boy you work for Satan himself. You break people's Faith in God. Woo unto you who harm a child who has Faith in God, that is
God's children you are harming. We serve God of all power and of All Hope!
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Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]