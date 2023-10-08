Create New Account
The Prisoner
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the shelling of Israel's northern border, reporting the defeat of radar stations in the so-called Shebaa farms area. In turn, representatives of the IDF announced retaliatory artillery strikes and kamikaze drone attacks on enemy targets.

Source @rybar

Keywords
golan heightsidfshebaa farms

