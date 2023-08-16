Create New Account
Does FAKE Gold Last? (Investigating Counterfeit Gold)
Gold & Silver Central
Published Yesterday

Does FAKE Gold Last? Explained! → Get FREE GOLD coin when opening a Gold IRA: 👉 https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide 

→ Our #1 recommended Gold IRA firm:  https://goldandsilvercentral.com/augusta-precious-metals-review/ 

→ Call Augusta at 833-989-1952

PRODUCTS FOR TESTING GOLD:

→ Best Acid Testing Kit: https://amzn.to/3YGWWM7 → Best Electronic Tester: https://amzn.to/44fdFXY 

→ Best Gravity Tester: https://amzn.to/3s5xjbB 

→ Best X-Ray Alloy Analyzer: https://amzn.to/3QItFPg 

---

Does counterfeit gold stand the test of time? How to spot fake gold? It’s a hot topic, especially if you’re considering investing in this yellow metal.

Now, it’s got plenty of aliases—gold-plated, gold-filled, or gold-coated, to name a few.

It looks like the real deal on the surface, but in reality, it’s missing that precious, shiny content that we all love.

Today, we’ll find out what fake gold is made of, how it manages to play dress-up for so long, and what kind of risks we’re taking if we end up with this faux bling.

You’ll learn how to tell if gold is real, and knowing how durable and long-lasting it can be is crucial in avoiding dodgy scams.

---

Full article:  https://goldandsilvercentral.com/does-fake-gold-last/ 

---

Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:

Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more:  https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/ 

