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TWITTER TERMINATED ME: 20K+ FOLLOWERS AND 10+ YEARS OF WORK GONE.
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280 views • October 27, 2021
I am beyond sad at where we are in history. I foreshadowed back in 2017 that freedom of speech was in danger. I was on twitter since 2008 and had put out TEN THOUSAND tweets full of clips, links, studies and truth. They ultimately said I was harming people. Harming people by offering ideas to consider? It was in march 2020 that I THEORIZED that something in the nanotech was PARLAYING with electro magnetic in the environment. I wrote several reports for 365 on Twitter. ALL my work gone.
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Thank you for your support.
https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Please consider supporting me using the links below 👇🏼
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
▶ TWITTER: @maryamhenein
▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vev4sv-george-floyd-a-multi-layered-psyop-examined.html
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Thank you for your support.
https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
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