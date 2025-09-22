The Lost Art Of Tactile Knowledge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re losing manual intelligence—the deep knowledge gained through hands-on craftsmanship. Learning to hammer copper isn’t just a skill; it’s a meditative practice that connects you to the material. This tactile, human-centric learning is irreplaceable by AI or machines.
#Craftsmanship #Handmade #TactileKnowledge #Artisan #LearnByDoing
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport