Dom and Chris Waterson w/Matt Sergiou (Occult Beatles) - The Asher's (Addendum) Introduction
Sage of Quay®
Sage of Quay®
Uploaded with permission from Dom, Chris and Matt.


This is an addendum to earlier-released investigations into the Beatles and the Asher bloodline hosted by Mike Williams of Sage of Quay, and the Sheep Farm series Huxley's Brave New World Order.


Dom and Chris of Sheep Farm Studios, and Matt Sergiou of The Occult Beatles present the hidden influence of the Asher family and the Eliots on the entity known as The Beatles.


Be prepared for a deep dive into the relationship between the most influential bands there ever was, the so-called ‘elite’ bloodlines, and a wheel of conspiracies. The presentation examines mind control, eugenics, social engineering, music and cultural manipulation, the radical Sixties politics. It probes the ‘Paul is Dead’ conspiracy and the push for psychedelia and the ’New Age,’ and the desire for a One World Order.


* Sheep Farm Studios YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sheepfarmstudios1322

* Sheep Farm Studios website: https://[email protected]/

* Matt Sergiou - The Occult Beatles: https://theoccultbeatles.wordpress.com/


Psychedelic Intro Music used by kind permission of

Keith O' Sullivan Composer - https://www.youtube.com/@KeithOSullivanmusic

Shiva Shaker - 1960's Psychedelic India


Please support Sage of Quay® Radio:

* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/

* Sage of Quay blog (Blogspot): https://sageofquaydispatch.blogspot.com/

* Sage of Quay blog (Substack): https://sageofquay.substack.com/

* Mike's music: http://laboroflovemusic.com/


Keywords
social engineeringpop culturetavistockmusic industryculture creation
