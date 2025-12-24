Dom and Chris Waterson w/Matt Sergiou (Occult Beatles) - The Asher's (Addendum) Introduction

Uploaded with permission from Dom, Chris and Matt.





This is an addendum to earlier-released investigations into the Beatles and the Asher bloodline hosted by Mike Williams of Sage of Quay, and the Sheep Farm series Huxley's Brave New World Order.





Dom and Chris of Sheep Farm Studios, and Matt Sergiou of The Occult Beatles present the hidden influence of the Asher family and the Eliots on the entity known as The Beatles.





Be prepared for a deep dive into the relationship between the most influential bands there ever was, the so-called ‘elite’ bloodlines, and a wheel of conspiracies. The presentation examines mind control, eugenics, social engineering, music and cultural manipulation, the radical Sixties politics. It probes the ‘Paul is Dead’ conspiracy and the push for psychedelia and the ’New Age,’ and the desire for a One World Order.





