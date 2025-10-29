Utah Digital ID Under Consideration. 4th Amendment Removed, No Privacy. November Food Stamps

Utah looks to launch state-approved digital ID focused on privacy and security. A new kind of ID could soon change the way Utahns prove who they are and how they protect that information online. The state requested information from experts about potentially developing a verified digital identity system that would give residents the option to use a state-endorsed credential stored on a digital wallet. Real ID requirements. 4th Amendment Rights and Privacy violated.





666, Mark of the Beast, & The Sunday Law https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3jg-JF3savgYuKWATuaCpo&si=U7R1oaLbLrvOAg5T





Protestant Denomination Leaders Admit Saturday Is True Sabbath https://savinghealthministries.com/protestant-denomination-leaders-admit-the-true-sabbath-is-saturday/





State-approved digital IDs could be coming to Utah. Utah is exploring how a state-approved digital ID could work, and state leaders say they’re doing it differently than other places. Utah Chief Privacy Officer Chris Bramwell said he sees a wide variety of use cases for a digital ID. “Pretty much anywhere where you can imagine where you currently need to prove who you are, whether it’s to qualify for a service or you want to eliminate fraud so other people can’t use your data to pretend to be you. Those are obvious use cases for it,” he said.





USDA chief warns 'we're right at the cliff' as 40 million Americans brace for food stamp cutoff. Agriculture secretary blames Democrats for refusing to reopen government as SNAP funding runs out Saturday. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is warning that millions of Americans could lose food stamp benefits starting Nov. 1 because of the ongoing government shutdown.





These Judges Are Warning Us We’re on the Fast Track to Martial Law





Martial Law in an American City —1929





4th Amendment: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.





David House