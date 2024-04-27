Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(20–27 April 2024)

▫️ From 20 - 27 April 2024, in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russia's energy and industrial facilities, the RU Armed Forces have carried out 35 group strikes by high-precision sea- & air-launched missiles, including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, as well as UAVs to hit UKR power industry, military & railway enterprises, AD systs, arsenals, fuel bases, manufacturing & repair facilities for uncrewed surface vehicles & UAVs.

Temporary deployment areas of nationalist formations and foreign mercs, clusters of AFU manpower & military hardware were hit at railway loading stations.

▫️ Over the past week, the Zapad Group of Forces units have taken more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on 13 brigades of the enemy close to Glushkovka, Petropavlovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka, Stelmakhovka (LPR), Torskoye (DPR) & Serebryansky forestry.



9 counter-attacks launched by the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, 3rd Assault, 63rd Mechanised brigades of the AFU, as well as the 12th and 18th national guard brigs of UKR have been repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova, Novovodyanoye (LPR), Grigorovka & Terny (DPR).

AFU losses amounted to up to 255 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, 27 field artillery guns, including five U.S.-made M777 howitzers, as well as 2 U.S.-made counter-battery warfare stations (AN/TPQ-36 & AN/TPQ-50).

▫️The Yug Group's units liberd Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka (DPR) and advanced into the depths of the enemy's defence.

2 AFU air-mobile, 4 assault & 10 mecd brigs have been hit near Andreyevka, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Maksimilyanovka, Minkovka, Paraskoviyevka, Spornoye, and Ostroye (DPR).

19 counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 46th Airmobile, 80th Air Assault, 28th, 33rd, 41st, and 93rd mechanised brigs have been repelled close to Bogdanovka, Georgiyevka, Pobeda, Krasnogorovka, Chasov Yar, & W of Krasnoye (DPR).

The enemy has lost 3,890+ UKR troops, 4 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, 51 motor vehicles, 22 field artillery guns, including 1 Paladin SPd artill syst, & 5 U.S.-made M777 howitzers in this direction during the week.

In addition, 17 electronic warfare stations (Nota, Anklav, Bukovel-AD) & 22 field ammo depots of the enemy have been wiped out.

2,950+ UKR troops, 33 armoured fighting vehicles, 33 motor vehics, 29 field artillery guns, w 6 of them foreign-made, 5 electronic warfare stations (Nota & Bukovel-AD) have been eliminated during the week.

▫️The Vostok GoFs has improved the tactical situation & inflicted losses on the formations of the 58th Mechd Brig, 102nd, 106, 128th territorial defence brigs & 1st UKR Natl Guard Brig near Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (DPR), Chervonoye & Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 825 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 7 armoured fight vehics, 28 motor vehics, 11 field artill guns, including 9 U.S.-made howitzers, 5 electronic warfare stations (Nota, Anklav, Bukovel-AD) & 4 field ammo depots.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 360 UKR troops, 1 armoured fight vehic, 30 motor vehic, & 20 field artillery guns, including 8 US-made M777 howitzers.

The Missile Troops & Artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian GoFs have obliterated 1 MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force on its home airfield; 8 HIMARS, Vampire & Grad MLRS combat vehics; 1 S-300PS SAM launcher w a command post & radar; 2 HAWK & Osa-AKM SAM combat vehics; & 2 radar stations (P-18 & Pelikan).

Aviation and AD units shot down Mig-29 and Su-25 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 18 French-made Hammer guided bombs, 1 Tochka-U tactical missile, 35 projectiles of HIMARS, Olkha & Uragan, & 1,659 UAVs during the week.

Over the past week, 15 UKR servicemen have surrendered.

📊 In total, 593 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 23,541 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air defence missile systems, 15,864 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,275 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,167 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,336 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.