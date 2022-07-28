Situation Update, July 28, 2022 - Fed rate hike to unleash AVALANCHE of home foreclosures and market drops

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Yesterday the Fed hiked the interbank lending rate by 75 basis points (0.75%), which will lead to retail loan rates rising across the board. This is all part of the Fed’s attempt to reel in rising inflation, which the dishonest government claims is at around 9% but the rest of the world already understands to be closer to 20%.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-28-fed-rate-hike-to-unleash-avalanche-of-home-foreclosures-and-market-drops-while-still-doing-little-to-halt-skyrocketing-inflation.html
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