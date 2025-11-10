© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2026 Grammy Nominations: Kendrick Lamar Leads with 9 | Lady Gaga & Bad Bunny Follow
Description:
The 2026 Grammy nominations are out with Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with nine nods for his album GNX and the hit single "Luther" (feat. SZA). Lady Gaga trails closely with seven nominations including her album MAYHEM and hit "Abracadabra". Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and rising star Leon Thomas are also among the top contenders. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. Subscribe for exclusive nominee coverage and predictions!
Hashtags:
#GrammyNominations #KendrickLamar #LadyGaga #BadBunny #Grammy2026 #BestNewArtist #MusicAwards #SabrinaCarpenter #LeonThomas