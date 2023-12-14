Create New Account
Vladimir Putin Confronts an AI-Generated Version of Himself
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

WATCH Putin quizzed about AI and body doubles by his apparent double

Vladimir Putin confronts AI-generated version of himself.


Today... During his annual news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked by a student from St. Petersburg about his concerns over artificial intelligence and if he had any body doubles. The questioner appeared to have an AI version of the president ask the question.

