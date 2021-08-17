© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're in stage two now. Real pandemic!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • August 17, 2021
The jabbed are walking bioweapons manufacturers now. This is stage two. Stage 1 ie COVID-19 was BS to scare ppl to take the shot. Now those that took the jab are exhaling the real pandemic contagion... Get ready the rides gonna get bumpy...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.